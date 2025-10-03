 Skip to content
Major 3 October 2025 Build 20239698 Edited 3 October 2025 – 14:09:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

RadioWave Chapter 2 Update!

Yes, you read that right. It's out... NOW!

After escaping the clutches of RadioWave down in the mines, Robbie seeks a brand new guidance to help him in his path to stop the hacker: TellyBot. But TellyBot also wants to save her friends. Uncover the mysteries of RadioWorld and save TellyBot's friends to find the hacker.

Changes:

  • Added Chapter 2 (duh)

    • Investigate Floor 2!

    • Introducing melee combat with a new trusty pipe!

    • Classic Maze horror returns!

    • Fight the prototypes!

    • Survive Mr Calls!

    • Cameos from RadioWave and Clocko!

  • Small performance boosts for Chapter 1 and Custom Mode!

  • New camera movement!

  • New puzzles, jumpscares and achievements have been added.

From the bottom of my heart, thank YOU for supporting RadioWave. This has always been an amazing project I loved working on from day one. I know it's been a while but I hope you all enjoy what I've been cooking up for Chapter 2 and helping make sure the game is playable on as many computers as possible. Thank you for supporting RadioWave. Enjoy Chapter 2 and Custom Mode content dropping in the next few weeks! ːsteamhappyː

