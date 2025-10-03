RadioWave Chapter 2 Update!

Yes, you read that right. It's out... NOW!

After escaping the clutches of RadioWave down in the mines, Robbie seeks a brand new guidance to help him in his path to stop the hacker: TellyBot. But TellyBot also wants to save her friends. Uncover the mysteries of RadioWorld and save TellyBot's friends to find the hacker.

Changes:

Added Chapter 2 (duh) Investigate Floor 2! Introducing melee combat with a new trusty pipe! Classic Maze horror returns! Fight the prototypes! Survive Mr Calls! Cameos from RadioWave and Clocko!

Small performance boosts for Chapter 1 and Custom Mode!

New camera movement!

New puzzles, jumpscares and achievements have been added.

From the bottom of my heart, thank YOU for supporting RadioWave. This has always been an amazing project I loved working on from day one. I know it's been a while but I hope you all enjoy what I've been cooking up for Chapter 2 and helping make sure the game is playable on as many computers as possible. Thank you for supporting RadioWave. Enjoy Chapter 2 and Custom Mode content dropping in the next few weeks! ːsteamhappyː