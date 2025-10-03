Hello pinball fans.

I have updated the game engine and made some adjustments for the new pinball machine.

However, the new machine will take a few more weeks before it is ready to play. The logic is not quite finished yet and some textures and display animations are still missing.



The current status of the Black Pirate pinball machine.

It is now also possible to set the scenery to black (see image). This was requested by some players and was easy to implement.

In the Game tab of the menu, you will now find an extra section for the environment.

This setting is also saved separately for each table.

And, of course, I have solved minor problems and readjusted a few things.

So, let's continue!