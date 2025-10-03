Hello everyone!
We’re back with another update that brings new features, improvements, and bug fixes:
- Event Editor Additions: Two new bonuses have been added — changing a country’s political institute and transferring provinces. A new requirement has also been introduced — ownership of specific provinces, which can now be selected directly on the map.
- Click Detection Fix: Fixed an issue where clicks on buildings, the infrastructure button, or other interface elements either didn’t register or only worked after multiple attempts.
- Building Upgrade Fix: Resolved a bug where buildings could not be upgraded if all slots were already occupied.
- Demo Label: The demo version now displays a “Demo” label at the top of the screen.
- Steam Nickname Sync: On the first launch from Steam, your Steam nickname will now automatically be set for multiplayer (this can still be changed in the Join menu).
- Join Menu UI Update: Improved the nickname input field in the Join menu to make it clearer where to enter your name.
- Encirclement Fix: Fixed an issue where environments were not working correctly.
- Building Menu Clarity: Resource-building descriptions are now clearer, and the selected building in the list is highlighted with a matching outline. On the map, hovering over your country’s buildings now displays their names.
- WWI Scenario Update: The World War I scenario on the standard Europe map has been updated — existing events have been fixed and new uprisings have been added.
How to join the development?Want some more Warnament? We got you! Here's what you can do:
- Suggest your ideas for the game on our Discord server
- Create a map in the free standalone map editor app
- Create your own multiplayer server
- Create a guide for the game
- Help us translate the game into your native language
- Play Warnament beta for free on Android
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel, and watch weekly videos about the development process
- Follow Warnament on Twitter
- Leave a comment under a video of your favorite content maker, to let them know about the game
Changed files in this update