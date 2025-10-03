Event Editor Additions : Two new bonuses have been added — changing a country’s political institute and transferring provinces. A new requirement has also been introduced — ownership of specific provinces, which can now be selected directly on the map.



: Two new bonuses have been added — changing a country’s political institute and transferring provinces. A new requirement has also been introduced — ownership of specific provinces, which can now be selected directly on the map. Click Detection Fi x: Fixed an issue where clicks on buildings, the infrastructure button, or other interface elements either didn’t register or only worked after multiple attempts.



x: Fixed an issue where clicks on buildings, the infrastructure button, or other interface elements either didn’t register or only worked after multiple attempts. Building Upgrade Fix : Resolved a bug where buildings could not be upgraded if all slots were already occupied.



: Resolved a bug where buildings could not be upgraded if all slots were already occupied. Demo Label : The demo version now displays a “Demo” label at the top of the screen.



: The demo version now displays a “Demo” label at the top of the screen. Steam Nickname Sync : On the first launch from Steam, your Steam nickname will now automatically be set for multiplayer (this can still be changed in the Join menu).



: On the first launch from Steam, your Steam nickname will now automatically be set for multiplayer (this can still be changed in the Join menu). Join Menu UI Update : Improved the nickname input field in the Join menu to make it clearer where to enter your name.





: Improved the nickname input field in the Join menu to make it clearer where to enter your name. Encirclement Fix : Fixed an issue where environments were not working correctly.



: Fixed an issue where environments were not working correctly. Building Menu Clarity : Resource-building descriptions are now clearer, and the selected building in the list is highlighted with a matching outline. On the map, hovering over your country’s buildings now displays their names.





: Resource-building descriptions are now clearer, and the selected building in the list is highlighted with a matching outline. On the map, hovering over your country’s buildings now displays their names. WWI Scenario Update: The World War I scenario on the standard Europe map has been updated — existing events have been fixed and new uprisings have been added.



How to join the development?



Hello everyone!We’re back with another update that brings new features, improvements, and bug fixes:Want some more Warnament? We got you! Here's what you can do: