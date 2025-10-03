 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20239622 Edited 3 October 2025 – 16:33:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Hello everyone!

We’re back with another update that brings new features, improvements, and bug fixes:
  • Event Editor Additions: Two new bonuses have been added — changing a country’s political institute and transferring provinces. A new requirement has also been introduced — ownership of specific provinces, which can now be selected directly on the map.
  • Click Detection Fix: Fixed an issue where clicks on buildings, the infrastructure button, or other interface elements either didn’t register or only worked after multiple attempts.
  • Building Upgrade Fix: Resolved a bug where buildings could not be upgraded if all slots were already occupied.
  • Demo Label: The demo version now displays a “Demo” label at the top of the screen.
  • Steam Nickname Sync: On the first launch from Steam, your Steam nickname will now automatically be set for multiplayer (this can still be changed in the Join menu).
  • Join Menu UI Update: Improved the nickname input field in the Join menu to make it clearer where to enter your name.

  • Encirclement Fix: Fixed an issue where environments were not working correctly.
  • Building Menu Clarity: Resource-building descriptions are now clearer, and the selected building in the list is highlighted with a matching outline. On the map, hovering over your country’s buildings now displays their names.

  • WWI Scenario Update: The World War I scenario on the standard Europe map has been updated — existing events have been fixed and new uprisings have been added.


