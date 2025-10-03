Fixed : Some vfx sound reverbe and volume not played as desired
Fixed : Strike count on tournaments miscalculation, espacialy after TV finals
Fixed : Starters bowling ball not having correct material properties (IE : Reactive resin, solid, pearl, urethane etc)
Fixed : Strange pins interractions on some occasions
Patch 1.0.1
Update notes via Steam Community
