3 October 2025 Build 20239578
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed : Some vfx sound reverbe and volume not played as desired

  • Fixed : Strike count on tournaments miscalculation, espacialy after TV finals

  • Fixed : Starters bowling ball not having correct material properties (IE : Reactive resin, solid, pearl, urethane etc)

  • Fixed : Strange pins interractions on some occasions

