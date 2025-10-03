Hi again!

I'm here with the tiniest update we've ever released, and a message from the team:

"We're aware of a Linux issue where the game crashes in the tutorial for a number of players.

The current workaround for this is to play through the tutorial with Proton. After that the game should be fully playable natively.

While we have isolated the problem, we wanted to make sure that players on Steam Deck and other Linux platforms will be able to play the game with less hassle over the weekend. We have therefore added a "Skip Tutorial" button in the pause menu during the tutorial. Using this to skip the first section of the tutorial will let you play the rest of the game as usual.

We're working on a fix for the crash in general, so this is just a stopgap measure to make life a little easier until then.

Thank you all for your patience.

The Haste Team"

Well, there you have it! I couldn't have said it better myself. Well, maybe a little better. A little snappier. But be kind to them, they are doing their best!

Patch notes:

- Added a "Skip Tutorial" option to the pause menu during the Tutorial

Proton instructions for Steam Deck:

- In the Steam Deck interface, select Haste and press the Menu Button (the tiny hamburger button above the right stick) to open the game-specific menu

- Select "Properties..." to open the Properties menu

- Go to "Compatibility" and check "Force the use of a specific Steam Play compatibility tool"

- In the dropdown that appears, select the latest version of Proton

- Navigate back out to the game menu, and launch Haste as normal

See you out there in the worlds!