3 October 2025 Build 20239483 Edited 3 October 2025 – 14:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Chefs! 👋
We’ve cleaned up the kitchen a bit and added some new flavor. Here’s what’s cooking:

🔥 Cooked pizza effects and visuals updated — they look extra tasty now!

🎮 Arrow key controls added for smoother gameplay.

⌨️ You can now use the Enter key to make selections.

🤖 Fixed some issues with the waiter AI — they’re more reliable now.

🎵 Tweaked the sounds to make the kitchen feel more alive.

🖥️ Computer screen selections are now clearer and easier to notice.

🥦 Removed extra ingredients from the fridge and veggie rack to keep things tidy.

As always, don’t forget to share your feedback with us — we’re building this kitchen together ❤️

