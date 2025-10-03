Hey Chefs! 👋

We’ve cleaned up the kitchen a bit and added some new flavor. Here’s what’s cooking:



🔥 Cooked pizza effects and visuals updated — they look extra tasty now!



🎮 Arrow key controls added for smoother gameplay.



⌨️ You can now use the Enter key to make selections.



🤖 Fixed some issues with the waiter AI — they’re more reliable now.



🎵 Tweaked the sounds to make the kitchen feel more alive.



🖥️ Computer screen selections are now clearer and easier to notice.



🥦 Removed extra ingredients from the fridge and veggie rack to keep things tidy.



As always, don’t forget to share your feedback with us — we’re building this kitchen together ❤️