Hey Chefs! 👋
We’ve cleaned up the kitchen a bit and added some new flavor. Here’s what’s cooking:
🔥 Cooked pizza effects and visuals updated — they look extra tasty now!
🎮 Arrow key controls added for smoother gameplay.
⌨️ You can now use the Enter key to make selections.
🤖 Fixed some issues with the waiter AI — they’re more reliable now.
🎵 Tweaked the sounds to make the kitchen feel more alive.
🖥️ Computer screen selections are now clearer and easier to notice.
🥦 Removed extra ingredients from the fridge and veggie rack to keep things tidy.
As always, don’t forget to share your feedback with us — we’re building this kitchen together ❤️
🍕 Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update