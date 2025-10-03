[Added]
Filters to store
Mods Can Disable Products option to settings
Mods Can Release After Day option to settings
Employees can now take CDs off the shelves for repair
Npc Collisions option to settings
Gamepad Cursor Speed option to settings
[Changed]
Starting money increased
Employees now call the cargo even if you dont have zanama extra
[Fixed]
Console and Controllers cant be rotated while inspecting
Employees can take products from online sale boxes
You can order second hand products from stocks panel
Disabled products can visible on new release panel and calendar
Keybind icons seem wrong on some devices
Customers does not come to store on early game
Plants shine when we get close to the glass
Employees can get stuck while selling online
Employees can take products from bundle boxes
Customers does not look for modded products when on their release days
Console and Controller textures can not exportable from workshop
*Sorry for the trouble, if there are any other issues, please let me know.
