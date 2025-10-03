 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20239478 Edited 3 October 2025 – 13:52:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Added]

  • Filters to store

  • Mods Can Disable Products option to settings

  • Mods Can Release After Day option to settings

  • Employees can now take CDs off the shelves for repair

  • Npc Collisions option to settings

  • Gamepad Cursor Speed option to settings

[Changed]

  • Starting money increased

  • Employees now call the cargo even if you dont have zanama extra

[Fixed]

  • Console and Controllers cant be rotated while inspecting

  • Employees can take products from online sale boxes

  • You can order second hand products from stocks panel

  • Disabled products can visible on new release panel and calendar

  • Keybind icons seem wrong on some devices

  • Customers does not come to store on early game

  • Plants shine when we get close to the glass

  • Employees can get stuck while selling online

  • Employees can take products from bundle boxes

  • Customers does not look for modded products when on their release days

  • Console and Controller textures can not exportable from workshop

*Sorry for the trouble, if there are any other issues, please let me know.

