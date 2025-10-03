Employees can now take CDs off the shelves for repair

Mods Can Release After Day option to settings

Mods Can Disable Products option to settings

Employees now call the cargo even if you dont have zanama extra

Console and Controllers cant be rotated while inspecting

Employees can take products from online sale boxes

You can order second hand products from stocks panel

Disabled products can visible on new release panel and calendar

Keybind icons seem wrong on some devices

Customers does not come to store on early game

Plants shine when we get close to the glass

Employees can get stuck while selling online

Employees can take products from bundle boxes

Customers does not look for modded products when on their release days