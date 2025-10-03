 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20239457
Update notes via Steam Community
No changes on this build, just re-built with the patched out Unity editor because of that vulnerability issue (you might start seeing many Unity games released between 2017 and now having small updates)

HOPEFULLY nothing broke with the update.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1936361
