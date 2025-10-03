No changes on this build, just re-built with the patched out Unity editor because of that vulnerability issue (you might start seeing many Unity games released between 2017 and now having small updates)
HOPEFULLY nothing broke with the update.
1.0.3.1 - THE UNITY THING
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update