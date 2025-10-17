This update was initially made to support the release of my new game; Dice the Demiurge, but became more substantial with new features and customisation options, as well as a few fixes too.

New Shapes

Everyone's favourite part of a new update, there's not as many new shapes but the ones I have are good! There's a faceted gem-cut set (I've been watching videos of these being made on youtube and needed some in the app!), new coin shapes that are much more coin-like, and a couple of shapes that felt like they were missing before (a "one-sided" cube, and a d6 with circular insets).

New Customisation

It's been a while since I added any customisation settings that could apply to all dice, but you can now tweak the size of surface texture and the color marbling when editing your dice. This should make it possible to make better copies of your real dice (or those ones you saw online that are too expensive)!

New Images

I made a bunch of icons and symbols as I made Dice the Demiurge, I included them here because why not? I'm sure you'll find a use for some of them!

New Rolls

Okay so this is a BIG part of the update and the main thing I wanted to accomplish with this new version. As I wrote Dice the Demiurge I came up with a few new dice rolling rules that turned out to be a little awkward to do with roll conditions in the app as it was. But now you can implement dice popping and dice inflation simply (though this new notation does clash with the old "limited explosion" notation. I think the new system makes a lot more sense but if you have any saved rolls with limited explosion you may want to update them!)

There is also a new roll condition: Match. It'll tell you how many matching sets of results there are in a dice pool.

You can also use new properties in roll conditions such as "odd", "even", "max", "min", "multof3". These should make some conditions much simpler to type, for example d12!{odd} instead of d12!{1,3,5,7,9,11}

New Game

What's that? You want to know what Dice the Demiurge is? Why it's a single-player dice game I just released and you can see the trailer here:

Unfortunately I have no idea how to sell a book on steam, so if you want it you'll need to go via my website.

That's it for this update, if you want the full details you can check the app changelog here. Keep rolling and have fun!