How's it cooking Bots!
Today we are releasing our first content update for Burger Bots Inc. This update brings you two new events, new mechanics and some quality of life changes. Thank you everyone who have reviewed and posted about the game! Special thank you to everyone who reports bugs in our Discord!
Big Brother eventThe Corporate has received complaints about certain bots in the diner not doing their part. They have deployed a new state of the art surveillance system to monitor the workers.
The main goal of the observer is to keep track of the working bots. Be sure to keep working while it does its work!
Zero Gravity eventRecent reports of cosmic rays interfering with the diner's gravity generator has earned you your very own gravity switch. It runs on four GravityPlus batteries and is sure to keep you on the ground.
In case of any gravity generator malfunctions, be sure to locate the gravity control panel. No need to call maintenance!
The MopYour success in the space burger industry has attracted a bunch of very slimy customers. In order to prepare for the mess, The Corporate has designed a special tool for you.
The provided mop is a very advanced tool that will keep your diner spotless. Even in the case of a bot accidentally spilling their oil.
Heres a list of changes:
- Big Brother event
- Zero Gravity event
- Slime & oil spills
- Mop
- Bathroom mirror
- Zoom
- Clothes for customers
- Ability to stack clean trays
- Ability to return ingredients to the containers
- Minigame to blackout event
- Crosshair icons
- Diner visual renovations
- Increased carry speed
- Rats are easier to catch
Also fixed general desync problems and various other bugs.
We are already planning our next big content patch. The patch will contain a lot of community suggested features and will be released in a few months. Hop into our Discord, if you want to affect these updates!
Changed files in this update