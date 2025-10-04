Hello again Nobles! Nice to see you again.

We're pleased to announce King of the Castle 1.3.2 "ShinyQuarks"! What's inside?

Fixing Save Files

Our last update, 1.3 "Morgrim", sadly introduced a bug to some player's save files.

We had to change serialization to get Twitch Mode re-working and this caused issues with continuing and importing game saves. If you had this issue, you'd have seen a map had no events or a mid-turn screen (i.e. Taxes) that was blank.

Rather annoyingly, this was also not easily reproducible as only a small number of players had this issue.

We've now narrowed down the bugs causing this and this update means:

If you have a broken save you will now be able to open that game and find it magically fixed!

Creating and playing with existing saves are both working as normal

Exporting and Importing saves are also both working as normal

And finally, we've made sure this works with exporting/importing saves to and from Windows 10 and 11, which caused a fair bit of the bugs.

Of course if you do still have any issues please leave a comment below. Just make sure you've updated first!

This wouldn't have been possible if it wasn't for the following members of our community pitching in to help us. The following deserve huge kudos for this update:

Tony Hawk's Alpha Centauri

Morgrim Moon

Alx

Bonkoul

PhoenixRising3

And the incredible Shinyquarks, whose original discoveries on the Discord were invaluable in tracking down this error

Thanks to each of them. We're very blessed to have them and all of our wonderful fans.

A request from us

We'd first like to apologize for the save bug. It's a pain, but updating an older game like King of the Castle while supporting multiple Windows platforms was always risky.

We've responded as quickly as humanely possible while making sure it was tested to high heaven, so I hope this goes some way to alleviating the disappointment some players had.

A few did let us know about that disappointment by leaving negative reviews - To be clear, this 100% fine with us and totally their right to do so.

However, we also know that, though reviewers say they'll re-review once a problem is solved, in reality that doesn't always happen.

We'd love to be wrong! And again, to be very clear, this is also 100% fine with us and totally their right to do.

However, King of the Castle got knocked into "mixed" recent reviews on Steam as a result.

As a games studio, you're judged nearly entirely on this somewhat arbitrary value and, not to give too much away, we recently missed out on an opportunity because of it.

We want to make more weird, cool games like King of the Castle - If you want us to too then a review of King of the Castle would go a long way right now .

Want to leave a negative review instead? This is also 100% fine with us and totally your right to do!

Also, please don't pester negative reviewers to change their review or generally berate them. Not everyone likes KOTC and that's OK.

We wouldn't ask if it wasn't so (annoyingly) important for us at the moment.

And sorry to ask this so forwardly! It's probably not 'the done thing' but you taking 2 mins to write a review would really, really help us.

A word on the Unity update

You might have seen we updated earlier to resolve a security issue in Unity.

For the avoidance of doubt, this update includes all the changes from that fix. Updating straight to this version will include those changes.

That's all for now! Enjoy committing regicide against your mates, and hopefully we'll be back with some exciting news by the end of the year.

See you all soon,

S