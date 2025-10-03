Level Boost Great People6 new Information Age great people have been added - they provide level boost to Information Age wonders:
- William Shepherd: +1 Level to International Space Station
- Lee Kuan Yew: +1 Level to Marina Bay Sands
- Emmanuelle Charpentier: +1 Level to Palm Jumeirah
- Dan Alderson: +1 Level to Alderson Disk
- Freeman Dyson: +1 Level to Dyson Sphere
- Vera Rubin: +1 Level to Matrioshka Brain
- Pelé: +1 Level to Itaipu Dam (Brazilian exclusive)
- Ludwig van Beethoven: +1 Level to Cologne Cathedral (German exclusive)
They are not required to upgrade Age Wisdom, and Age Wisdom does not affect them. Zenobia (Classical Age) is now a Level Boost Great People as well, which means Classical Age Wisdom will no longer affect Zenobia - the shards you've spent on the upgrade will be refunded
New Civ: Indian
- Red Fort: +1 Building Level Boost to all buildings within 3-tile range. This wonder can be upgraded and each additional level provides an extra +1 Building Level Boost
- Ganges River: Each type of building (except buildings that produce workers) within 1-tile radius gets +N Production Multiplier, N = level of Age Wisdom for the age in which the building is unlocked
- Sundarbans: All Age Wisdoms get +50% effect
- Sanchi Stupa: Transports from or to buildings within 2-tile range are immediate
- Qutb Minar: When completed, a great person is born - it can come from any age except the current one. This wonder can be upgraded, and each additional upgrade causes another great person to be born, which can come from any age except the current one. When choosing great people from this wonder, 2 choices are provided
- Festival: Diwali: Increase the range of Ganges River to 2-tile. Increase the range of Sanchi Stupa to 3-tile. Increase the range of Red Fort to 5-tile
- Rabindranath Tagore: +2 Production Multiplier, Storage Multiplier for Embassy
- Akbar The Great: +1 Level to Red Fort
Warp Speed Improvement BackportThe warp speed improvement from Spaceship Idle has been backported to CivIdle: now when running at a higher warp speed, only the extra speed will cost warp.
e.g.:
- At 2x speed, it will cost 1/2 warp per game second (1 warp per wall clock second, previously 2 warp per wall clock second)
- At 3x speed, it will cost 2/3 warp per game second (2 warp per wall clock second, previously 3 warp per wall clock second)
- At 4x speed, it will cost 3/4 warp per game second (3 warp per wall clock second, previously 4 warp per wall clock second)
United Nations Rework
- General Assembly votes now are guaranteed to have one building from each age.
- General Assembly now only boosts Production Multiplier and the multiplier is now dynamic (i.e. does not affect storage)
- United Nations can now be upgraded, each level provides +1 to General Assembly multipliers
New Building: Gas Plastics Plant
- 2x Natural Gas -> 1x Plastics
- Henry Ford will also boost Gas Plastics Plant
- Due to this change, the empire value of Plastics has been slightly increased (from 179 to 186)
New Achievements
New TutorialCivIdle has a lot of deep mechanisms, which can be overwhelming for new players. I've added a "step by step" tutorial, that will guide new players through the first run and introduce some important concept along the way. For players who prefer manual style intro, the new player guide is a good read.
"Todo" TabsRunning an empire is no easy task - there are lots of things to consider. A new "Todo" tabs system has been added that will remind you of the important actions to take.
They are also color coded: red, amber and green, to indicate the urgency. Clicking the message will take you to the corresponding UI directly.
If you feel a certain message causes too much noise, you can turn it off.
Wonder Constructed / Natural Wonder Discovered PopupSometimes it's easy to miss that you've constructed a wonder, or a natural wonder has been discovered. Not any more with a newly added popup! You can also turn them off if you feel they cause too much noise.
Other QoL & Balancing for New Players
- Default Stockpile Input Capacity is now 2 (changed from 1)
- Default Max Stockpile is now 25 (changed from 5)
- Default Production Priority is now 3 (changed from 1)
- Default Construction Priority is now 2 (changed from 1)
- Add "Default Wonder Construction Priority" and default to 1
- Add "Default Production Priority For Buildings That Produce Workers" and default to 4
- Add a link to Supporter Pack on Steam in Help -> Supporter Pack
- Housing now unlocks Production Priority (previously unlocked by Herding)
- Herding now unlocks Transport Preference (previously unlocked by Housing)
- Construction cost of Statistics Office has been greatly reduced
- Upgradable Wonders can now upgrade multiple levels (like upgrading a normal building). Greedy Transport does not apply to wonders (Thanks to community member @Lydia)
- Improve building upgrade logic when builder capacity is higher than cost when Greedy Transport is on. Previously the amount transported per cycle is capped at the cost, even though there are spare builder capacity. In this version, when Greedy Transport is on, the amount transported per cycle is capped at builder capacity, which should result in faster upgrades in general (Thanks to community member @Lydia)
Trade Tile Reservation Change
- Tribune: 1 day (no change)
- Quaestor: 3 days (from 7 days)
- Aedile: 5 days (from 14 days)
- Praetor: 7 days (from 21 days)
- Consul: 9 days (from 28 days)
- Caesar: 9 days (from 28 days)
- Augustus: 9 days (from 28 days)
