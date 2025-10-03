Major
fixed a crash in coop during the rouste game of Belerion
fixed a crash in coop in the Tavern when checking a new staff rotation
fixed a crash in coop when removing a goal in the Fief
fixed a crash in coop when doing a Fief hearing
Players may now assign units to the Fief from afar but they will need to rest 1 day before using those units in the Fief. Retrieving an unit from the Fief is also available from afar and instant.
Minor
gamepad & ui polish
Fief mandates are now visible on the Fief report
Repairing and healing through a NPC from the fief is now locked when not in the Fief and both actions will use the Fief currency instead of the Krowns
Crafting tool in the Fief are now locked when not in the Fief
Fixed a bug where some counters were not visible in coop after building them
Changed files in this update