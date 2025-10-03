 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20239348
Update notes via Steam Community

Major

  • fixed a crash in coop during the rouste game of Belerion

  • fixed a crash in coop in the Tavern when checking a new staff rotation

  • fixed a crash in coop when removing a goal in the Fief

  • fixed a crash in coop when doing a Fief hearing

  • Players may now assign units to the Fief from afar but they will need to rest 1 day before using those units in the Fief. Retrieving an unit from the Fief is also available from afar and instant.

Minor

  • gamepad & ui polish

  • Fief mandates are now visible on the Fief report

  • Repairing and healing through a NPC from the fief is now locked when not in the Fief and both actions will use the Fief currency instead of the Krowns

  • Crafting tool in the Fief are now locked when not in the Fief

  • Fixed a bug where some counters were not visible in coop after building them

