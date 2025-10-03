 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20239337 Edited 4 October 2025 – 00:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Recently, a security vulnerability has been detected in apps built in Unity versions dating as far back as 2017. That essentially pushed me to release v0.10.0 immediately in an incomplete state, however it has been built in the newest engine version which solves the issue.

I was going to recompile the latest stable release (v0.9.6) before I realized I did not have the time to revert and wait for it to recompile before I left the house to come back in a few days. Despite being incomplete, v0.10.0 should be in a playable state.

Final release should be out in a week or two, which then I'll be posting the changelog.

