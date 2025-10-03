 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Deadlock Megabonk Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20239328 Edited 3 October 2025 – 14:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Unity found a recent security issue in the program, and told us all to update our clients and reupload our builds, so no new content this time, but I do plan to return to this game at some point and give it a massive rework, so stay tuned and know I'm not gone, just working on another project to hopefully make myself financially stable enough to continue working on the things I want to work on

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2587452
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2587453
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2587454
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link