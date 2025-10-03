Unity Security Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Unity found a recent security issue in the program, and told us all to update our clients and reupload our builds, so no new content this time, but I do plan to return to this game at some point and give it a massive rework, so stay tuned and know I'm not gone, just working on another project to hopefully make myself financially stable enough to continue working on the things I want to work on
