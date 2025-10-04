Development is moving full speed ahead. Here’s the list of changes already added to the test build.

What’s been optimized:

A large number of visual effects.

Shadows.

Lighting on Levels 2 and 4.

Processing of enemy kills with shotguns.

Log handling.

New Features & Fixes:

A new “Graphics Presets” option has been added to the graphics settings. Some presets disable effects that don’t significantly impact visual quality but can noticeably improve FPS.

The aggression counter is now paused during descents so combo chains aren’t broken.

Fixed spots on Level 2 where players could get stuck or go out of bounds.

Improved ragdoll behavior.

Hitmarkers now display when killing enemies with a shotgun.

Fixed an issue with the aggression counter where some elements could overlap each other.

Important Information:

On October 2, the server responsible for registering the Steam achievement "HMURtastic!" was unavailable. If you played on that day but didn’t receive the achievement, simply load your save or replay. The achievement will definitely appear in your collection.