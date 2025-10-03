 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20239280
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Car Dealers!

As we announced yesterday, today’s update introduces a new email-related event.



📧 New Email Messages:

  • Starting from reputation level 8, every three days there’s a chance for an email to appear.
  • The chance is calculated not only at the start of the day but also during it.
  • The requirements for the car are listed in the email and in the summary.
  • After accepting the task, the requirements also appear on the HUD.
  • Once you accept the offer, you have limited time to prepare the vehicle.
  • Cars sold this way have a higher value than through classic negotiations.
  • The bonus is calculated based on the market price, meaning the year of production, mileage, and any additional mechanical work increase the car’s value.



🔧 Scanner:

  • We’ve added the option to check the exact percentages behind the technical condition, making it easier to track new tasks.



⚙️ Other Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue with the Shiftify app when using a controller and the confirmation popup.
  • Improved key hints in the Shiftify app.








In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/



Don’t forget to add our first announced game expansion - Up 2 You DLC - to your wishlist!



PS. A quick reminder - on October 7th the RV Camp DLC is launching! We also encourage you to follow today’s news on Gas Station Simulator!

