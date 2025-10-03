Dear Car Dealers!As we announced yesterday, today’s update introduces a new email-related event.
📧 New Email Messages:
- Starting from reputation level 8, every three days there’s a chance for an email to appear.
- The chance is calculated not only at the start of the day but also during it.
- The requirements for the car are listed in the email and in the summary.
- After accepting the task, the requirements also appear on the HUD.
- Once you accept the offer, you have limited time to prepare the vehicle.
- Cars sold this way have a higher value than through classic negotiations.
- The bonus is calculated based on the market price, meaning the year of production, mileage, and any additional mechanical work increase the car’s value.
🔧 Scanner:
- We’ve added the option to check the exact percentages behind the technical condition, making it easier to track new tasks.
⚙️ Other Fixes:
- Fixed an issue with the Shiftify app when using a controller and the confirmation popup.
- Improved key hints in the Shiftify app.
In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/
Don’t forget to add our first announced game expansion - Up 2 You DLC - to your wishlist!
PS. A quick reminder - on October 7th the RV Camp DLC is launching! We also encourage you to follow today’s news on Gas Station Simulator!
