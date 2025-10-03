 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20239269 Edited 3 October 2025 – 13:19:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey book lovers,

In this small patch I worked on fixing some bugs, since for some players the game was crashing quite often. Sorry about that!

With this patch I’ve tried to optimize a few things that might have caused these errors, although I’m not completely sure since I couldn’t reproduce the crashes myself.

  • Optimized the initial scene loading. This adds 2–3 seconds of loading time at the start of a game scene, but should improve stability.

  • Optimized the loading of anomalies.

  • Changed how long audio tracks are loaded.

  • Adjusted some graphic settings to help stabilize the game.

  • Fixed a few small visual issues.

I hope these changes will help some of you enjoy the game with fewer problems!

Have a great weekend!

Marten
Struggle Game Studio

