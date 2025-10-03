Hey book lovers,
In this small patch I worked on fixing some bugs, since for some players the game was crashing quite often. Sorry about that!
With this patch I’ve tried to optimize a few things that might have caused these errors, although I’m not completely sure since I couldn’t reproduce the crashes myself.
Optimized the initial scene loading. This adds 2–3 seconds of loading time at the start of a game scene, but should improve stability.
Optimized the loading of anomalies.
Changed how long audio tracks are loaded.
Adjusted some graphic settings to help stabilize the game.
Fixed a few small visual issues.
I hope these changes will help some of you enjoy the game with fewer problems!
Have a great weekend!
Marten
Struggle Game Studio
