Hey book lovers,

In this small patch I worked on fixing some bugs, since for some players the game was crashing quite often. Sorry about that!

With this patch I’ve tried to optimize a few things that might have caused these errors, although I’m not completely sure since I couldn’t reproduce the crashes myself.

Optimized the initial scene loading. This adds 2–3 seconds of loading time at the start of a game scene, but should improve stability.

Optimized the loading of anomalies.

Changed how long audio tracks are loaded.

Adjusted some graphic settings to help stabilize the game.

Fixed a few small visual issues.

I hope these changes will help some of you enjoy the game with fewer problems!

Have a great weekend!

Marten

Struggle Game Studio