 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Deadlock Megabonk Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20239165 Edited 3 October 2025 – 13:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch fixes a security vulnerability in our Unity3D game engine. According to Unity, there is no evidence that this vulnerability has been actively exploited or that anyone has been affected. We are applying this update as a precautionary measure to ensure the long-term security of the game.

If you would like to read more about this: https://discussions.unity.com/t/unity-platform-protection-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/1688031

Patch Notes 0.9.6

Security

  • Update of our Unity version to close a security vulnerability

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 863501
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 863502
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link