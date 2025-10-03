This patch fixes a security vulnerability in our Unity3D game engine. According to Unity, there is no evidence that this vulnerability has been actively exploited or that anyone has been affected. We are applying this update as a precautionary measure to ensure the long-term security of the game.

If you would like to read more about this: https://discussions.unity.com/t/unity-platform-protection-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/1688031

Patch Notes 0.9.6

Security