3 October 2025 Build 20239160 Edited 3 October 2025 – 14:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Prospective Residents of Hounimal,

Thank you for your patience! We have officially released Update 0.3.0, which includes a brand-new Hounimal!

Please see the patch notes below!

Major Additions

  • New Hounimal: Orb Scale

    After clearing the fourth stage, you can select the "Orb Scale" Hounimal at the Monument. Featuring a wide-layout floor plan, this Hounimal fights technically by manipulating special Orb Spirits.

  • Hounimal Grid Enhancement

    You can now place enhanced Grids within your Hounimal's body to power up furniture commands. Although their position is random, they can be used to create powerful combos.

  • New Command Category: House Skill

    This is the fourth command type, distinct from Attack, Defense, and Relax. Activating a House Skill requires a dedicated gauge, and consuming one uses the entire gauge.

  • Hounimal Info Panel

    You can now easily check all of your Hounimal's passive effects on the Housing screen.

  • Base Facility: Flow Guidance

    This new facility allows you to permanently enhance your Hounimal's fundamental abilities. It includes both unique and shared upgrade categories.

  • Adventure Facility: Growth Ritual

    By consuming Hounimal Seeds, you can gain permanent enhancements during your adventure, including Grid enhancements.

  • New Stages: Nerve-Racking & Heart-Pounding

    The Calamity Foe's power seems to be escalating. The Saintess will now be available to assist you on your adventures.

Other Additions & Changes

  • Added 6 new Calamity Foes.

  • Added 15 new furniture pieces.

  • Added 42 new commands (across Hounimal, Furniture, and Enemy types).

  • Added 3 new achievements.

  • Improved command numerical display during battles.

    • CHAIN-completed values now also change dynamically based on buffs and debuffs.

  • Map Background Color Change

    • The map background color now changes as you defeat bosses and advance through depths.

  • Shield Display Change

    • Changed the visual display of the Shield gauge to be easier to distinguish from the HP bar.

  • Elite Seed Rewards

    • Elite enemies are now guaranteed to drop two or more Seeds.

  • Added Furniture Category Tags

  • Furious Claws' Base Commands "Sulk" and "Sulk +"

    • Changed to no longer consume Hounimal's Wrath.

    • Increased the Wait time of "Sulk +" from 2 to 3, and increased its recovery amount from 3 to 4.

Adjustments

  • Resource display during adventures.

  • Spirit HP and command UI.

  • Camera position on the Housing screen.

  • Damage number display.

  • Adjusted the appearance of some furniture.

  • Corrected some furniture and command descriptions.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where some data was not being saved upon exiting the game.

  • Fixed a bug allowing players to use the placement reset operation on the Sell and Furniture Enhancement screens.

Future Plans

We will be re-releasing the Hounimal Roadmap with updated information reflecting these changes. Additionally, there are a few known bugs introduced in this update, which we plan to fix in the near future.

The following items are also scheduled for implementation:

  • New sound effects (SE) and visual effects (VFX) for buff/debuff activation.

  • Game Guide entries for House Skill and Wait Reset.

That concludes this update!

See you soon!

