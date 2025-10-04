Version 0.8.74 Unity Security update: Unity discovered a vulnerability in their engine that is serious enough that they told everyone to update all editor versions AND the apps they built with them. This is that update.



They say windows and valve have already been informed and are doing things on their end, so that the discovered exploit should not result in any issues, but we chose to update our unity version (scary) and make a new build right away.



We tested the new build as much as we could, because an editor update can lead to some sneaky bugs, but it all seems good.