· Fixed the Achievement Close Comrades not always unlocking when expected

· Fixed the Achievement Goddess of Nightmares not always unlocking when expected

· Fixed Unseen Sigil Encounters sometimes not ending when expected

· Fixed Nightmare not being awarded after vanquishing Typhon in rare cases

· Fixed Empath’s Intuition (Cauldron) not unlocking in a timely manner in some cases

· Fixed Family Dispute events not unlocking as intended in rare cases

· Fixed Arachne's portrait being hidden behind her tapestry in rare cases

· Fixed some Crossroads Renewal decorations not unlocking in rare cases

· Fixed Charybdis not fighting if you entered from a certain rare Location

· Fixed several voice lines not playing at the correct times

· Fixed several narrative events not playing at the correct times

· Fixed an instance of two objectives overlapping in the Training Grounds

· Fixed key visual effects sometimes not playing on some systems

· Improved collision for Argent Skull (Hel) projectiles

· Improved compatibility when VSync is disabled on some display types

· Optimizations when playing with some types of controllers

· Updates to translations in some languages

· Other minor fixes