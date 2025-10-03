· Fixed the Achievement Close Comrades not always unlocking when expected
· Fixed the Achievement Goddess of Nightmares not always unlocking when expected
· Fixed Unseen Sigil Encounters sometimes not ending when expected
· Fixed Nightmare not being awarded after vanquishing Typhon in rare cases
· Fixed Empath’s Intuition (Cauldron) not unlocking in a timely manner in some cases
· Fixed Family Dispute events not unlocking as intended in rare cases
· Fixed Arachne's portrait being hidden behind her tapestry in rare cases
· Fixed some Crossroads Renewal decorations not unlocking in rare cases
· Fixed Charybdis not fighting if you entered from a certain rare Location
· Fixed several voice lines not playing at the correct times
· Fixed several narrative events not playing at the correct times
· Fixed an instance of two objectives overlapping in the Training Grounds
· Fixed key visual effects sometimes not playing on some systems
· Improved collision for Argent Skull (Hel) projectiles
· Improved compatibility when VSync is disabled on some display types
· Optimizations when playing with some types of controllers
· Updates to translations in some languages
· Other minor fixes
Hades II v1.0 Hotfix 2
Update notes via Steam Community
