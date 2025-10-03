 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Deadlock Megabonk Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20238989 Edited 3 October 2025 – 13:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi all, Unity discovered a security vulnerability today across pretty much every version of the engine and sent out an e-mail this morning with steps to fix the issue. So I imagine a lot of games are going to be getting a similar tiny update today!

More information about it could be found here if you are interested: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation#faq

There are no other changes to the game in this version except fixing this vulnerability. If you encounter any issues please reach out and let me know!

Thanks for playing Golfinite!

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 2133871
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link