Hi all, Unity discovered a security vulnerability today across pretty much every version of the engine and sent out an e-mail this morning with steps to fix the issue. So I imagine a lot of games are going to be getting a similar tiny update today!
More information about it could be found here if you are interested: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation#faq
There are no other changes to the game in this version except fixing this vulnerability. If you encounter any issues please reach out and let me know!
Thanks for playing Golfinite!
