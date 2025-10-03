 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20238953 Edited 3 October 2025 – 16:09:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ok, no more tripping. We are testing some new stuff in terms of restockers using boxes on the floor, so if you have any of those pesky boxes lying around, just plop them in a corner, and we will make sure that by next week they end up where they were meant to.

BUG FIXES

  • Bird poops can now be cleaned (we promise this time we did it all ;p )

  • No more tripping in those boxes for anyone (next week we will introduce an update where restockers prioritise boxes and the floor, and you can sell any extra goods you purchased),

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Fountains' sound levels have been adjusted so as not to be so loud


We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/

NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately but add them to bigger update patch notes on following updates

Changed files in this update

Depot 3293261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link