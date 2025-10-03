Ok, no more tripping. We are testing some new stuff in terms of restockers using boxes on the floor, so if you have any of those pesky boxes lying around, just plop them in a corner, and we will make sure that by next week they end up where they were meant to.





BUG FIXES

Bird poops can now be cleaned (we promise this time we did it all ;p )

No more tripping in those boxes for anyone (next week we will introduce an update where restockers prioritise boxes and the floor, and you can sell any extra goods you purchased),

IMPROVEMENTS

Fountains' sound levels have been adjusted so as not to be so loud





We are already working on not only fixing some issues mentioned by you all, but also adding new features. So stay tuned.

Thanks for all the support, and remember, if you have an idea, feedback, or bug you want to share, feel free to use our Steam community hub or Discord. We are always there to listen and chat with you. https://steamcommunity.com/app/3293260/discussions/



NOTICE - We sometimes might release very small updates to solve 1 or 2 more urgent issues that appeared and not release a patch note for those immediately but add them to bigger update patch notes on following updates