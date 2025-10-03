Hi!

This patch aims to fix some slight bugs players might've been experiencing in relation to some achievements, as well as reduce lag!



- lag when transitioning between areas in the DLC overworld has been massively reduced! I came across some new tech while making a different project, and it worked here so it's been implemented!



- The "Oracle" achievement has been made easier to get. Some users report it not unlocking even once visiting all rooms. There seems to have been no error code-wise, I'm assuming players must've accidentally missed a room - however, I've decided to make the achievement slightly more lax. It'll unlock just shy of all rooms, which should hopefully alleviate edge cases where you miss just one or two!



- One of the ending achievements / areas was apparently bugged - even after going through a segment near the end of the game, returning here incorrectly did not reset the room back to normal for unknown reasons (it worked in earlier builds!) The fix implemented forces a reset to this variable, and should solve this issue. If you revisit this area in game now, your next visit should be reset to normal! Hopefully!! This will make getting some achievements easier and potentially be unintentionally soft locked away.



Thanks for the support as always, I'm working hard on emerald right now! I hope you enjoy it when it releases!