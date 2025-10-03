 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20238925 Edited 3 October 2025 – 14:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It has been more than a year since the last update to Astrodle! The truth is, despite a few typos and a very rare save corruption bug, I have been very happy with how the game ended up being.

Updating a game is always somewhat risky and I've never felt like these small/rare things were worth risking breaking everything.

Today, Unity forced my hand (for the better) by announcing the existence of a security vulnerability in all games built with their game engine in the last 8-ish years.

So this small patch includes the fixed vulnerability and the following modifications:

  • The game now saves to a temporary file first, reducing the chances of corrupting your save if the OS is abruptly shut down at the exact moment the game is saving (by losing power, for instance).

  • The English tooltip for Scorpio Essence no longer refers to Split Bullet as Echo Bullets.

  • The lower right screen correctly displays B65 under the icon of the Ball B65, and not O12.

  • Fixed a grammar error in the Ball B65's tooltip.

That's all for the near future for Astrodle.

Here's a cookie 🍪,

Robin

