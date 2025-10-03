It has been more than a year since the last update to Astrodle! The truth is, despite a few typos and a very rare save corruption bug, I have been very happy with how the game ended up being.

Updating a game is always somewhat risky and I've never felt like these small/rare things were worth risking breaking everything.

Today, Unity forced my hand (for the better) by announcing the existence of a security vulnerability in all games built with their game engine in the last 8-ish years.

So this small patch includes the fixed vulnerability and the following modifications:

The game now saves to a temporary file first, reducing the chances of corrupting your save if the OS is abruptly shut down at the exact moment the game is saving (by losing power, for instance).

The English tooltip for Scorpio Essence no longer refers to Split Bullet as Echo Bullets.

The lower right screen correctly displays B65 under the icon of the Ball B65, and not O12.

Fixed a grammar error in the Ball B65's tooltip.

That's all for the near future for Astrodle.

Here's a cookie 🍪,

Robin