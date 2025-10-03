 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Deadlock Megabonk Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20238914 Edited 3 October 2025 – 13:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

# Patch Notes for version 0.3.3

This build is prepared with an updated unity version with a fix for the recent security vulnerability.

Improvements:

  • removed the predefined starter sets that made each new game start with the same sequence of rewards

  • balancing: changes aimed at reducing the risk of 'softlocking' when the generated awards consist mainly of some rare\\endgame buildings

  • balancing: overall more basic buildings should appear in the rewards

Fixes:

  • fix platforms having no range \\ no relations with other buildings

  • some minor stability and performance improvements

Changed files in this update

Depot 3767731
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link