# Patch Notes for version 0.3.3
This build is prepared with an updated unity version with a fix for the recent security vulnerability.
Improvements:
removed the predefined starter sets that made each new game start with the same sequence of rewards
balancing: changes aimed at reducing the risk of 'softlocking' when the generated awards consist mainly of some rare\\endgame buildings
balancing: overall more basic buildings should appear in the rewards
Fixes:
fix platforms having no range \\ no relations with other buildings
some minor stability and performance improvements
