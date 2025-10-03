This patch builds upon the last update by introducing several new features:



- A new keyboard shortcut to toggle the taskbar, defaulting to Shift+Tab.

- Fixes for window layout shifting caused by removing the taskbar in certain games.

- A new advanced option called “nudge” that helps older Unreal games fill the available screen space after they are made borderless. This option is not compatible with all games (e.g., Dishonored), but it works well with LET IT DIE.

- All splash screens are now explicitly filtered out to prevent profiles from being double applied.

- For games that start minimized while loading assets, Borderless Gaming now detects this and delays applying profiles until the game is actually visible on screen (this fixes the issue in Borderlands).

- Toggling a profile off now correctly cancels any in-flight borderless operations.



The 1.1 update is expected in the next week or so. I will be overhauling the profiles UX/UI to make them more compact and introducing a dedicated profile editor. This will gradually reduce memory usage and make working with large profile collections easier.