3 October 2025 Build 20238801 Edited 3 October 2025 – 13:09:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.Fixed a bug where outsourced employees could die and cause the game to freeze.
2.Fixed an issue where unhelpful employees caused abnormal development cycles.
3.Optimized the logic for delayed salary payments.
4.Changed the display method of employee tags.
5.Removed the effect of recovering health while slacking off.
6.Added some quirky interactions.
7.Fixed a bug where fatigue wouldn't recover.
8.Modified the generation logic of dialogue windows.
9.Added several tutorial guides.
10.Added hints for some unclickable buttons.
11.The "Workhorse Brand" selection page now shows current employee tag status.
12.Employees will not become disappointed before the tutorial ends.

