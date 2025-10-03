 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20238784
Update notes via Steam Community
The Unity version used as the game engine has been updated to improve security.
The game has been built with the corrected version to address the issues reported in the link below.
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

Depot 2192521
