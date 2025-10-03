Hallo! Tiny patch time!
New features:
REPLAY SYSTEM. There's a button on each leaderboard entry to see snapshots of the last 3 seconds of gameplay. (‼️There's no replay data for your current high scores, so you'll need to get a new high score to see a replay..!)
Leaderboard now automatically focuses on your score when you view it
If you get a new global high score on the daily run, it now also counts towards the global leaderboard instead of just the daily leaderboard
Bugfixes:
You can now scroll further down on the leaderboard, there was a bug where it wouldn't go past the first 20. Oops lol
Let me know if everything still works or if its exploding
