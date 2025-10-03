 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20238690
Update notes via Steam Community

Hallo! Tiny patch time!

New features:

  • REPLAY SYSTEM. There's a button on each leaderboard entry to see snapshots of the last 3 seconds of gameplay. (‼️There's no replay data for your current high scores, so you'll need to get a new high score to see a replay..!)

  • Leaderboard now automatically focuses on your score when you view it

  • If you get a new global high score on the daily run, it now also counts towards the global leaderboard instead of just the daily leaderboard

Bugfixes:

  • You can now scroll further down on the leaderboard, there was a bug where it wouldn't go past the first 20. Oops lol


Let me know if everything still works or if its exploding

