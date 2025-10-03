Got an email saying all Unity games built with versions 2017 or later were affected by an exploit so I put out a quick patch to fix it.
If you're curious about the exploit you can learn more here.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Got an email saying all Unity games built with versions 2017 or later were affected by an exploit so I put out a quick patch to fix it.
If you're curious about the exploit you can learn more here.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update