3 October 2025 Build 20238603 Edited 3 October 2025 – 12:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Got an email saying all Unity games built with versions 2017 or later were affected by an exploit so I put out a quick patch to fix it.

If you're curious about the exploit you can learn more here.

Changed files in this update

Windows Order Of The Gatekeepers Windows Content Depot 744651
