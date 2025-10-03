 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20238559 Edited 3 October 2025 – 12:19:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello everyone,

We've just released a small hotfix to address a recent security vulnerability discovered in the Unity engine.

This issue affected a wide range of games across the industry. Importantly, Unity has confirmed there is no evidence of this vulnerability being used against any players.

Our new patch ensures our game is fully protected. Steam will download this update automatically. No further action is needed from you, other than ensuring your game is up to date.

Thank you for your understanding!

