Hello everyone,
We've just released a small hotfix to address a recent security vulnerability discovered in the Unity engine.
This issue affected a wide range of games across the industry. Importantly, Unity has confirmed there is no evidence of this vulnerability being used against any players.
Our new patch ensures our game is fully protected. Steam will download this update automatically. No further action is needed from you, other than ensuring your game is up to date.
Thank you for your understanding!
Update 1.3.17: Security Hotfix Released
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Linux Depot 2749771
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2749772
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update