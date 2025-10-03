 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20238526 Edited 3 October 2025 – 13:52:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This release contains no game changes from 2025.1.0a, but we have updated to Unity 2022.3.62f2 in response to a Unity security vulnerability. According to Unity there is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability nor has there been any impact on users or customers.

Meanwhile, work continues on the MoW update!

Changed files in this update

