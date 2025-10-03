This release contains no game changes from 2025.1.0a, but we have updated to Unity 2022.3.62f2 in response to a Unity security vulnerability. According to Unity there is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability nor has there been any impact on users or customers.
Meanwhile, work continues on the MoW update!
Railroader 2025.1.0b Hotfix
