# 📜 Argentum Online Changelog
### Client v5.1.97 / Server v5.2.205
---
## 🎯 New Improvements and Changes
- 🔄 Updated client components to synchronize with recent server protocols.
- ⚡ Network communication optimizations (packets, timeouts, buffers) to improve latency and resilience.
- 🛠️ Server-side tweaks: improvements to automatic SQL migrations using ScriptsDB.
- 🔧 Optimized access to the Aurora.Network network engine, used by the client and server.
---
## 🐛 Bug Fixes
- 🗺️ Fixed an overflow error when loading more than 512 maps in server debug mode (a limitation inherited from VB6).
- 📑 Fixed errors related to event logging in Windows Event Viewer (`RegistrarEvento.bat`).
- 📂 Improved handling of logs and file paths to avoid errors due to incorrect permissions or configurations.
- 🔄 Fixed synchronization between client and server in extreme disconnection cases.
- ✔️ Various minor internal tweaks to improve overall robustness.
- ✔️ Fixed Boat Trips, now working correctly.
---
## 🚧 Work in Progress
We are currently working on an **internal server refactoring**, with the following goals:
1. Greater **stability** under high loads.
2. A more **modular** and maintainable core.
3. Reduction in critical failure points and greater fault tolerance.
4. Better **resource optimization** (memory, threads, connections).
5. Lay the groundwork for future **extensions and scalability**.
During this phase, additional tweaks and internal refactorings may be necessary, but we strive to **minimize the impact** for players through progressive rollouts and continuous monitoring.
## 🗺️ Map Updates
- **Crash Fixes on Maps 182/42/43
---
- 🎁 **Patreon Item Update**
- **Bi-Weekly Item Rotation Completed
We appreciate your help reporting bugs on Discord, in the #bugs channel
Changed depots in beta branch