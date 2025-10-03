This build has not been seen in a public branch.

# 📜 Argentum Online Changelog

### Client v5.1.97 / Server v5.2.205

---

## 🎯 New Improvements and Changes

- 🔄 Updated client components to synchronize with recent server protocols.

- ⚡ Network communication optimizations (packets, timeouts, buffers) to improve latency and resilience.

- 🛠️ Server-side tweaks: improvements to automatic SQL migrations using ScriptsDB.

- 🔧 Optimized access to the Aurora.Network network engine, used by the client and server.

---

## 🐛 Bug Fixes

- 🗺️ Fixed an overflow error when loading more than 512 maps in server debug mode (a limitation inherited from VB6).

- 📑 Fixed errors related to event logging in Windows Event Viewer (`RegistrarEvento.bat`).

- 📂 Improved handling of logs and file paths to avoid errors due to incorrect permissions or configurations.

- 🔄 Fixed synchronization between client and server in extreme disconnection cases.

- ✔️ Various minor internal tweaks to improve overall robustness.

- ✔️ Fixed Boat Trips, now working correctly.

---

## 🚧 Work in Progress

We are currently working on an **internal server refactoring**, with the following goals:

1. Greater **stability** under high loads.

2. A more **modular** and maintainable core.

3. Reduction in critical failure points and greater fault tolerance.

4. Better **resource optimization** (memory, threads, connections).

5. Lay the groundwork for future **extensions and scalability**.

During this phase, additional tweaks and internal refactorings may be necessary, but we strive to **minimize the impact** for players through progressive rollouts and continuous monitoring.

## 🗺️ Map Updates

- **Crash Fixes on Maps 182/42/43

---

- ​​🎁 **Patreon Item Update**

- **Bi-Weekly Item Rotation Completed

We appreciate your help reporting bugs on Discord, in the #bugs channel