Two new items have been added to the game:1. Detective Lens --> (Catolonizer role)2. Wand --> (Neutral role)**Detective Lens**- Basic: Visit the selected target at night and see two possible guesses of their secret item.- Charged: Visit the selected target at night and reveal their exact secret item.🪄 **Wand**- Basic: Visit the selected target at night and reveal their exact secret item.- Charged: Guess the secret item of the selected target. If correct, they die; if wrong, you die.---We've made some adjustments to item offerings to improve fairness and role dynamics:- Before: The Merchant offered players a full battery and two random items.- Now: The Merchant still offers a full battery, but only one other item instead of two.---- Morning Voting UI has been redesigned for better readability.- Target selection UI is now more responsive and visually clear.---