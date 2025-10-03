 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20238404 Edited 3 October 2025 – 13:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🆕 New Items

Two new items have been added to the game:
1. Detective Lens --> (Catolonizer role)


2. Wand --> (Neutral role)


**Detective Lens**
- Basic: Visit the selected target at night and see two possible guesses of their secret item.
- Charged: Visit the selected target at night and reveal their exact secret item.

🪄 **Wand**
- Basic: Visit the selected target at night and reveal their exact secret item.
- Charged: Guess the secret item of the selected target. If correct, they die; if wrong, you die.

---

⚖️ Balance Changes

We've made some adjustments to item offerings to improve fairness and role dynamics:

- Before: The Merchant offered players a full battery and two random items.
- Now: The Merchant still offers a full battery, but only one other item instead of two.

---

🖥️ UI Improvements

- Morning Voting UI has been redesigned for better readability.
- Target selection UI is now more responsive and visually clear.

---

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3181261
