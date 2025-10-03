 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20238343 Edited 3 October 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Log

  • Optimized the performance of all mechanics that frequently access player information.
  • Optimized the performance of power-up spawning, movement, and pickup detection.
  • Now, power-ups affected by the Magnetic Field will have their colliders permanently disabled to prevent stuttering caused by them being toggled repeatedly.
  • Now, when there are too many power-ups on the field, the spawning logic for new power-ups will be simplified, and all power-ups will have their colliders disabled to improve performance.
  • Added a "Blast Effect" settings option, as the masking animation calculation for blasts can cause significant performance overhead and visual clutter in the late game.
  • Added an "Other Particle Effects" settings option to control the display of particle effects besides projectiles and enemies (e.g., Mine fusion, power-up activation).


Recent Development Plan

  • Add practical assistance features.


Community


Your suggestions and feedback are quite valuable to me.
Please feel free to share them via Steam or Discord.
I'd love to hear from you!
Geometry Arena 2 Discord

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1667701
