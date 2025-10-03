Update Log

Optimized the performance of all mechanics that frequently access player information.



Optimized the performance of power-up spawning, movement, and pickup detection.



Now, power-ups affected by the Magnetic Field will have their colliders permanently disabled to prevent stuttering caused by them being toggled repeatedly.



Now, when there are too many power-ups on the field, the spawning logic for new power-ups will be simplified, and all power-ups will have their colliders disabled to improve performance.



Added a "Blast Effect" settings option, as the masking animation calculation for blasts can cause significant performance overhead and visual clutter in the late game.



Added an "Other Particle Effects" settings option to control the display of particle effects besides projectiles and enemies (e.g., Mine fusion, power-up activation).



Recent Development Plan

Add practical assistance features.



