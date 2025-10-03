 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20238342 Edited 3 October 2025 – 16:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey, everyone! We have been busy adding improvements and fixes to the game and today we did the second update to the game since launch. While the first update was focusing on small fixes on the most pressing issues, this second update adds some bigger additions like 5 new achievements and ending/menu credits.

We will keep updating the game and have exciting plans for new additions, like more collectibles, achievements, and other challenges. While today's new achievements are automatically gained as you progress through different milestones, we have planned even more achievements/challenges for the future that will make it fun to replay the game with different styles.

Stay tuned for updates!

[General Changes]

- Added credits page to the menu

- Added ending credits to the game ending

- Added 5 new achievements: "Jumping in the Air", "Dashing Performance", "Rider on the Storm", "Night Owl", and "Almost There"

- Made beginning quote appear slightly longer so it's easier to read

- Added crash reporting tool

- Minor performance optimization for the game ending level

[Bug Fixes]

- Fixed broken material that could crash the game with specific GPU and Driver combination

Happy climbing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3448251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link