 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Deadlock Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20238322 Edited 3 October 2025 – 13:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Here a summary of what is new in the Patch 3.5.1

  • Fixed the issue with the Collection Screen. Notes now appear correctly and can be read. (Thanks to the player who pointed this out.)
  • The Collection Screen now closes properly and no longer blocks interaction with the Padlock Puzzle’s 1st or 3rd digit.
  • Minor interaction delays on various interactable items have been fixed.
  • Stones picked up now face the player properly, so you can view the drawing correctly.
  • Fixed the death stone in the music room, which previously displayed the wrong picture compared to the inventory.
  • Aligned the full-screen toggle button with the rest of the options in the menu.
  • Fixed the table collider in the dining room.
  • Adjusted the phone jump scare slightly. I hope you like the change.
  • added some extra on the Tower Jump scare.
  • Map Improvements and added new hint system
  • Removed the old “Drag to move map” text in Map Screen, which was obsolete.
  • added a new welcome message in the Main Menu
  • added quit game confirmation
  • fixed Crib animation and sound in the bedroom that wasn't playing.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3795721
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link