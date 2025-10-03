- Fixed the issue with the Collection Screen. Notes now appear correctly and can be read. (Thanks to the player who pointed this out.)
- The Collection Screen now closes properly and no longer blocks interaction with the Padlock Puzzle’s 1st or 3rd digit.
- Minor interaction delays on various interactable items have been fixed.
- Stones picked up now face the player properly, so you can view the drawing correctly.
- Fixed the death stone in the music room, which previously displayed the wrong picture compared to the inventory.
- Aligned the full-screen toggle button with the rest of the options in the menu.
- Fixed the table collider in the dining room.
- Adjusted the phone jump scare slightly. I hope you like the change.
- added some extra on the Tower Jump scare.
- Map Improvements and added new hint system
- Removed the old “Drag to move map” text in Map Screen, which was obsolete.
- added a new welcome message in the Main Menu
- added quit game confirmation
- fixed Crib animation and sound in the bedroom that wasn't playing.
