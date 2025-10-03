 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20238305 Edited 3 October 2025 – 12:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing "The Mightiest Sword is Mine!"
This patch updates the Unity version used by the game.

Meanwhile, Mihibiki is also hard at work on our next title. We look forward to sharing more about it in the future!


Rufa

