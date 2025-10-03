Thank you for playing "The Mightiest Sword is Mine!"
This patch updates the Unity version used by the game.
Meanwhile, Mihibiki is also hard at work on our next title. We look forward to sharing more about it in the future!
Rufa
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Thank you for playing "The Mightiest Sword is Mine!"
This patch updates the Unity version used by the game.
Meanwhile, Mihibiki is also hard at work on our next title. We look forward to sharing more about it in the future!
Rufa
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update