The Book of Thoughts grows heavier in my satchel. Its pages no longer hold mere fragments of memory. Now, as I sit upon a rock and sketch the world before me, its creatures take shape on the page: wolves, ghosts, and beasts unknown, all captured and preserved in our minds.
Hey Inkborns, we’ve expanded the Book of Thoughts with Bestiary. From now on, every time you eliminate a new enemy type for the very first time, it will be added to the new section. Each entry becomes a permanent record where you can:
- See how many times you’ve slain that specific foe.
- Track your metaprogression toward rewards tied to enemy kill thresholds.
- Unlock lore, notes, and details written in the perspective of the mysterious author.
The Bestiary is more than just a ledger, it’s a new layer of metaprogression. Every enemy you defeat contributes to your long-term growth. For standard enemies, repeated kills will cause them to drop increasingly stronger Ideas, ensuring that every encounter remains valuable. With Elites and Bosses, slaying them enough times unlocks entirely new rare Ideas that can be discovered in future runs. Upon reaching certain kill counts, the Book grants you permanent rewards and entries associated with creatures.
Each rival hides a unique move or trait. Once you’ve defeated them enough times, you’ll unlock a special note. Wolves for instance, they eventually reveal their ability to Call the Pack, summoning allies to overwhelm you. These insights also give you a clearer picture of what to expect when you face them again.
Update Inkborn to version 0.3.4 and discover the latest content!
