3 October 2025 Build 20238271
Update notes via Steam Community
Additions
  • Added Twinkle's Galactic Tour poster
  • Added two types of short socks each for children and adults
  • Added some decorative pumpkin furniture items


Improvements
  • An object's decorative rating is now displayed in its tooltip
  • Players can now set the amount of regular visitors immediately when creating a new save
  • Some important actions (like inviting someone in) are now always on the first page


Fixes
  • Fixed local app data directory not being created if it doesn't exist yet, causing game data to be put into the current folder
  • Fixed a rendering issue with the layered polo from the Out & About set
  • Fixed an exception when switching game modes while certain tooltips are visible

Windows Windows Depot 1651492
macOS Mac Depot 1651493
Linux Linux Depot 1651494
