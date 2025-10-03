- Added Twinkle's Galactic Tour poster
- Added two types of short socks each for children and adults
- Added some decorative pumpkin furniture items
Improvements
- An object's decorative rating is now displayed in its tooltip
- Players can now set the amount of regular visitors immediately when creating a new save
- Some important actions (like inviting someone in) are now always on the first page
Fixes
- Fixed local app data directory not being created if it doesn't exist yet, causing game data to be put into the current folder
- Fixed a rendering issue with the layered polo from the Out & About set
- Fixed an exception when switching game modes while certain tooltips are visible
Changed files in this update