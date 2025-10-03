Formula Legends: Handling Update

We’re excited to share that the first two weeks of Formula Legends have been a great success!

On behalf of the entire 3DClouds team, we want to say a huge thank you to everyone who played the game and shared their valuable feedback.

From your reports, two main areas stood out: steering and AI behavior.

We acted quickly to analyze your feedback in detail and are working hard to make Formula Legends the best possible experience for everyone.

The first step of this effort is a new patch, available today on Steam and next week on all other platforms.



Here’s what’s new:

Improved race AI : reduced aggressiveness, fewer crashes into the player, and better handling of corners to avoid collisions.

New optional steering system: more sensitive and responsive, designed for players who found the current model less comfortable.

⚠️ Important: this is not a replacement for the existing steering, which many of you have enjoyed. Players will be able to choose the model they prefer. When you start the game for the first time, it will show you some information about what has changed.

In the Settings menu, you can adjust the driving model whenever you like.

We’re aware that more responsive steering may lead to better performance on certain complex tracks. For this reason, with the next patch planned for mid/late October, we’ll be performing a leaderboard reset. We apologize in advance for this step, but it’s necessary given the nature of this change.



In that patch, we’ll also focus on further improving AI behavior, introducing new difficulty levels, rebalancing the existing ones, and addressing additional bugs to enhance the overall gameplay experience.





Formula Legends – Changelog

Version 1.0.1

New Features

● Added new “Alternative” Steering System (optional)

AI Improvements

● Fixed bug where AI make a pit stop during the last lap

● Improved AI collision avoidance

● Fixed AI not losing performance with worn tires

● Fixed AI entering the pit twice in a row

● Fixed AI stopping completely when hit from behind

Gameplay Fixes

● Fixed rare bug causing qualifying sessions to start with the wrong tire compound

● Fixed bug making rainy weather events far too frequent during races

● Fixed “ghost collisions” on the German Vintage track

● Fixed bug where the camera spawned underground during race loading

● Fixed issue preventing driver/year selection after opening the driving assists popup in

Time Attack

● Fixed bug where sector times weren’t updating after rejoining a championship

session in progress

● Fixed issue that reset selected tracks in Custom Championship when returning to

track selection from car selection

UI & Misc

● Fixed various minor leaderboard-related bugs

● Fixed some minor visual glitches

● Fixed bug with black floating sphere in car selection





Once again, thank you for all the passion and support you’re giving us.



Stay tuned, and see you on track, Legends!