3 October 2025 Build 20238184 Edited 3 October 2025 – 11:52:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Chaos Chain


Attention, freelancers!

Here is the next update for the game. There are some cool additions, so be sure to check out the full change log below!

*Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.*

BETA Update 1.85.0 Change Log:



Bug Fixes:
  • FIXED edge and opportunity status effects text appearing in red instead of blue when added
  • FIXED a couple of item icons that were not centered in their cell
  • FIXED edge status effect being able to be added to characters who were downed or drained
  • FIXED drone default skills/attacks that add status effects to them (Positive) no longer display their text in red


Changes & Additions:
  • Improved player party position in combat so that none of the sprites are cut off by the interface and also spaced them out a bit more on the x-plane
  • Added a new background and title soundtrack by atrist Necrosynthetic (Background - ominous)
  • Added audio wave symbol icon art for all battle callouts/barks
  • Upgraded the battle callout system to now work for both enemies and actors (Actors now have their own barks in combat - some of them are unique to them and some are share with enemies if they fit the character - chronic has some great one liners!)
  • Added several new battle callouts/barks that are actor specific
  • Improved code for battle callouts/barks so it has failsafes to prevent crashes moving forward (This is a precautionary measure as I add new expansions attached to it)
  • Added new enemy battle callouts/barks
  • Updated some help text in various places with elaborated hints
  • Updated a portrait image to be more distinct
  • Updated some furniture in a few areas to be more "futuristic"
  • Added an example custom portrait image file to the game directory (Many of you will recognize these faces from Waste Walkers!)
  • Several other tweaks and minor changes



Please let me know of any bugs or issues you encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.

A friendly reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have ideas you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review for the game. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me important feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

Official Links:


That's all for now, enjoy!

Stay Alert. Stay Armed. Stay Alive. Don't lose your humanity.

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː

Changed files in this update

Chaos Chain Content Depot 1536731
  • Loading history…
