Here is the next update for the game. There are some cool additions, so be sure to check out the full change log below!
*Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.*
BETA Update 1.85.0 Change Log:
Bug Fixes:
- FIXED edge and opportunity status effects text appearing in red instead of blue when added
- FIXED a couple of item icons that were not centered in their cell
- FIXED edge status effect being able to be added to characters who were downed or drained
- FIXED drone default skills/attacks that add status effects to them (Positive) no longer display their text in red
Changes & Additions:
- Improved player party position in combat so that none of the sprites are cut off by the interface and also spaced them out a bit more on the x-plane
- Added a new background and title soundtrack by atrist Necrosynthetic (Background - ominous)
- Added audio wave symbol icon art for all battle callouts/barks
- Upgraded the battle callout system to now work for both enemies and actors (Actors now have their own barks in combat - some of them are unique to them and some are share with enemies if they fit the character - chronic has some great one liners!)
- Added several new battle callouts/barks that are actor specific
- Improved code for battle callouts/barks so it has failsafes to prevent crashes moving forward (This is a precautionary measure as I add new expansions attached to it)
- Added new enemy battle callouts/barks
- Updated some help text in various places with elaborated hints
- Updated a portrait image to be more distinct
- Updated some furniture in a few areas to be more "futuristic"
- Added an example custom portrait image file to the game directory (Many of you will recognize these faces from Waste Walkers!)
- Several other tweaks and minor changes
Please let me know of any bugs or issues you encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available for download shortly.
A friendly reminder: if you're enjoying the game so far or have ideas you'd like to share, please consider leaving a review for the game. This not only helps with much needed visibility, but also gives me important feedback for the game to help it become a better final product. Also, if you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!
