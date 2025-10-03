Update details: Download size = 140MB
Client version = 0.9.7.17
[*] Client BuildID = 20238089
Changelog:
- Fixed an issue where the menu style would sometimes break when returning from a 'qualify' session in ranked
- Fixed a game crash occurring when losing connection the game servers
- BMW M235i - Rebalanced dampers @ 50mm/s, Improved suspension kinematics, Fine tuned base setup, Updated fuel use, Engine cooling/heating updated, Fine tuned AI
- BMW M2CS - Tweaks - Improved suspension kinematics, Fine tuned base setup, Updated fuel use, Engine cooling/heating updated, Fine tuned AI
- Mazda MX-5 - Fixed flickering noticed in the cockpit above the windshield, Improved default front camber settings, More accurate damper travel, Opened up radiator settings, increased default radiator setting, Nudged bonnet cam back and tilted slightly downwards
- NSU - Fixed an art issue with interior and exterior windows
- Porsche Cayman 718 GT4 - Improved base castor/camber settings
- Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) - Fixed a flickering artefact in the headlight
- Volvo 240 - Fixed an art issue on the rims when rolling
