3 October 2025 Build 20238077 Edited 3 October 2025 – 12:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all!

In between diapers and bottles, I got an important email from Unity about a security issue in the version I was using. I made time to update both Unity Hub and the Editor, and followed the steps needed to get everything running again.

Unity shared a few key points:

  • There’s no evidence this vulnerability has been exploited, nor any impact on users or customers.

  • Platform partners worked with Unity to secure things further.

  • Released games made with Unity 2017.1 or later (Windows, Android, MacOS, Linux) may contain the vulnerability.

  • Unity has patched all major/minor versions from 2019.1 onwards.

  • They’ve also released a binary patcher for older builds dating back to 2017.1.

Since Unity recommended immediate action, that’s exactly what I did. I’ve tested the game on the updated Editor, and the build seems fine so far. I did notice a few small things that feel a bit off, and I’ll be checking those in the coming days — but the important part was to make sure the game is safe and up to date.

Happy playing!

