Hi all!

In between diapers and bottles, I got an important email from Unity about a security issue in the version I was using. I made time to update both Unity Hub and the Editor, and followed the steps needed to get everything running again.

Unity shared a few key points:

There’s no evidence this vulnerability has been exploited, nor any impact on users or customers.

Platform partners worked with Unity to secure things further.

Released games made with Unity 2017.1 or later (Windows, Android, MacOS, Linux) may contain the vulnerability.

Unity has patched all major/minor versions from 2019.1 onwards.

They’ve also released a binary patcher for older builds dating back to 2017.1.

Since Unity recommended immediate action, that’s exactly what I did. I’ve tested the game on the updated Editor, and the build seems fine so far. I did notice a few small things that feel a bit off, and I’ll be checking those in the coming days — but the important part was to make sure the game is safe and up to date.

Happy playing!