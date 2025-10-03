- fixed Unity vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489)
- Changed the version number text on the main menu
- Removed the InstantScreenshot plugin (only used in testing)
- Removed the old beta build from the test branche
On 2025-10-03, the Unity Engine announced it had found an exploit in a majority of their editor versions. This update fixes the vulnerability by rebuilding Samurai Shampoo with the new, patched editor version.
https://discussions.unity.com/t/unity-platform-protection-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/1688031
Changed files in this update