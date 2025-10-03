fixed Unity vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489)



Changed the version number text on the main menu



Removed the InstantScreenshot plugin (only used in testing)



Removed the old beta build from the test branche



On 2025-10-03, the Unity Engine announced it had found an exploit in a majority of their editor versions. This update fixes the vulnerability by rebuilding Samurai Shampoo with the new, patched editor version.