3 October 2025 Build 20238065 Edited 3 October 2025 – 11:46:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • fixed Unity vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489)
  • Changed the version number text on the main menu
  • Removed the InstantScreenshot plugin (only used in testing)
  • Removed the old beta build from the test branche

On 2025-10-03, the Unity Engine announced it had found an exploit in a majority of their editor versions. This update fixes the vulnerability by rebuilding Samurai Shampoo with the new, patched editor version.

https://discussions.unity.com/t/unity-platform-protection-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/1688031

Changed files in this update

Windows Samurai Shampoo Content Depot 1667771
