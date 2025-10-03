 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20238042 Edited 3 October 2025 – 12:39:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Just a few fixes to push live before the weekend.

Changes

  • Added the Banish tooltip to Gathering Miasma Upgrade.

  • Put the Totems in the order in which they are unlocked.

Fixed Bugs

  • Fixed building a Creative Deck is skipped with Cursed Beginnings totem active on a non-Nightmare run.

  • Fixed zooming causing a visual bug while selecting a deck.

  • Fixed the unlock condition text for the Creative Deck not matching the actual unlock condition (level 13).

  • Fixed the extra chance for a Trap or Hex card being switched between these two decks.

If you found a bug or a crash that we haven't caught yet, let us know in the Steam Discussions, we'll have a look.

As always thanks for all your feedback.

If you like the game feel free to leave a review, as this helps us -a lot-!👻

