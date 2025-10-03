Just a few fixes to push live before the weekend.

Changes

Added the Banish tooltip to Gathering Miasma Upgrade.

Put the Totems in the order in which they are unlocked.

Fixed Bugs

Fixed building a Creative Deck is skipped with Cursed Beginnings totem active on a non-Nightmare run.

Fixed zooming causing a visual bug while selecting a deck.

Fixed the unlock condition text for the Creative Deck not matching the actual unlock condition (level 13).

Fixed the extra chance for a Trap or Hex card being switched between these two decks.

If you found a bug or a crash that we haven't caught yet, let us know in the Steam Discussions, we'll have a look.

As always thanks for all your feedback.

If you like the game feel free to leave a review, as this helps us -a lot-!👻