Achievements Added
Steam achievements are now available.
Pause Menu Bug Fixed
Resolved issues causing the pause menu to behave incorrectly.
Ship Thruster Sound Added
Thruster sound effects are now correctly implemented.
Leader Dialogue on Death Restored
Upon death, leaders you’ve interacted with will now deliver their unique messages.
