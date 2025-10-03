Achievements Added

Steam achievements are now available.

Pause Menu Bug Fixed

Resolved issues causing the pause menu to behave incorrectly.

Ship Thruster Sound Added

Thruster sound effects are now correctly implemented.

Leader Dialogue on Death Restored

Upon death, leaders you’ve interacted with will now deliver their unique messages.

