 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Deadlock Destiny 2 Megabonk
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20237999 Edited 3 October 2025 – 12:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Achievements Added

Steam achievements are now available.

Pause Menu Bug Fixed
Resolved issues causing the pause menu to behave incorrectly.

Ship Thruster Sound Added
Thruster sound effects are now correctly implemented.

Leader Dialogue on Death Restored
Upon death, leaders you’ve interacted with will now deliver their unique messages.

Join Our Community

Got feedback, ideas, or just want to hang out? Join our Discord server and be part of shaping the future of the game!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3329631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link