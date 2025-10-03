 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20237991 Edited 3 October 2025 – 15:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch addresses a recently reported security vulnerability from Unity. There’s no evidence of exploitation, but I'm updating to keep everything safe and secure for everyone.

You can read about the issue on Unity’s official site: Security Update Advisory

Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2005801
  Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2005802
  Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2005803
  Loading history…
